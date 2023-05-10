UAE announces first-ever labour market award to recognise best practices

The adventure-loving firefighter, Corporal Omar Al Ketbi, was martyred at 29 after responding to 800 blazes
Domestic workers, labourers, companies, and businesses in the UAE will be awarded as part of the first-ever Emirates labour market award.
The award, divided into three categories, will recognise best practices and encourage workers and companies that go the extra mile. The award will seek to improve the labour market, acknowledge the work environment of companies, increase productivity and efficiency and enhance the competitiveness as well as the well-being of the country's workforce.
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), said the awards were meant to attract more talent and businesses to the country.
A total of 28 companies will be recognised based on their size in six categories. Employees will be recognised across the skilled, unskilled and general categories, with four winners each section.
Businesses will be awarded across three categories- domestic workers' recruitment, employment agencies and business centres.
