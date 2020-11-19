Americas
US elections: Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit

Reuters/Washington
Filed on November 19, 2020

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani issues statement.

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Thursday it was withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan, in another faltering legal attempt to challenge the November 3 victory of US President-elect Joe Biden.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.




