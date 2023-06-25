Human remains found in area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

The avid hiker and mountaineer was reported missing on January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles

Hikers have found human remains in Southern California's Mount Baldy wilderness, the mountainous area where British-born film actor Julian Sands went missing in January, local authorities said late on Saturday.

The body discovered around 10 am in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner's office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands' disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organized search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Sands, a 65-year-old, is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

Born in England, Sands moved to California in the 1980s to pursue a Hollywood career after the success of the 1985 film "A Room with a View", a period romance in which he was cast as the leading man opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

He also starred as the son of Satan in the 1989 supernatural thriller "Warlock" and its sequel "Warlock: The Armageddon". Other film credits include supporting roles in "The Killing Fields", "Arachnophobia" and "Leaving Las Vegas".

