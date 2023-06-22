Easier keeping spoilers for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' than 'Game of Thrones', says Emilia Clarke

Dubai girl Drisha Acharya is actor Sunny Deol's daughter-in-law: All you need to know about her
She recently got married to Karan Deol at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai
Actor Emilia Clarke says it was "easier" to keep important plot details under wraps for her new Marvel Studios show Secret Invasion than the cult series Game of Thrones.
The British star, who shot to global fame for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO series Game of Thrones, is set to make foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Secret Invasion.
"I'll tell you what, it's so much easier now because whenever it comes up or people want to ask, you just get to be like, 'Dude, Marvel. I can't say anything.' That's just what I kept saying over and over again," Clarke told the Entertainment Weekly website about keeping the spoilers secret.
In the latest Marvel series, the 36-year-old plays G'iah, the daughter of Talos, (Ben Mendelsohn) the leader of a Skrull sect and an ally of Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson).
Clarke also recalled that David Benioff and Dan Weiss, showrunners of Game of Thrones, had once told her that they took a leaf out of Marvel's book about protecting the spoilers.
"When we were doing Game of Thrones, when it started to get to the later seasons, some massive security changes happened. I was chatting with David and Dan and they were like, 'Marvel. We're just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel's doing, we just want to do that.' So that became, you don't print anything — and then there was like me and Peter Dinklage (who played Tyrion Lannister) being like, 'I need it on paper! I can't learn my lines without it being on paper!'" she added.
Secret Invasion also stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.
ALSO READ:
She recently got married to Karan Deol at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai
The newcomer speaks about her audition for the role, her inspirations and the possible future of Supergirl
The Bollywood superstar congratulates Karan Johar for "25 years as a filmmaker", wishing the cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani luck
The duo was blessed with a baby girl in the wee hours of June 20 in Hyderabad
The popular cast member talked about a 'fashion icon' and how the Netflix hit changed her life
And the wait is finally over. The trailer of Alia Bhatt's first-ever Hollywood film is finally out, as she poses with co-actors to celebrate the launch
Kathmandu's mayor says “if the film is shown as it is”, it could severely damage “Nepal’s nationality, cultural unity, and national identity”
The action flick is currently streaming on Netflix