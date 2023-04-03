MCU fan? Here's what we know about Marvel's plan for the future after Secret Invasion trailer

The video explores the reason why a fraction of Skrulls is waging a war against Nick Fury

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 7:17 PM

Intense drama, gritty action sequences and a serious theme describe the latest trailer of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, which was released on Monday.

It brings into light a new chapter from Marvel Cinematic Universe and explores the reason why a fraction of Skrulls is waging a war against Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson).

Previously, Skrulls, shapeshifting aliens, took refuge on Earth, after they had to leave their planet following a war with Kree. After they moved to the planet and started living among humans, they began inquiring about Nick. The Spy and former director of S.H.I.E.L.D had promised the Skrulls that he would help them find a new planet that they could call home. However, he failed to deliver on his promise building resentment among the Skrulls.

So, why exactly has Nick Fury returned to earth?

The Secret Invasion trailer shows the Avengers founder leaving his solitude life and returning to Earth after a group of Skrulls, led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) decides to claim their ownership on earth by disguising themselves as humans and attacking them. Nick calls it “one last fight.” And, he is ready to take it head-on with Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders), and MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) by his side.

After Nick Fury failed to provide Skrulls who are on the verge of extinction a new home, a lot of the shapeshifting aliens join Gravik. Among them is Talos’ daughter G’iah, who poses as agent Abigail Brand (Emilia Clarke). Talos has been by Nicky Fury’s side for a long time but G’iah, who made a cameo appearance in Captain Marvel, thinks that the former S.H.I.E.L.D agent will never help her. That’s why she chooses to join the team of Gravik.

In the trailer, Nick Fury is seen preparing himself for the battle. But one thing is for sure, he doesn’t want any help from the Avengers. As per him, “This war is one I have to fight. Alone.”

Watch the trailer of Secret Invasion here:

Secret Invasion will start streaming from June 21 onwards on Disney+. It also features Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman.

ALSO READ: