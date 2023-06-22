Tamil superstar Vijay shares his film Leo's first-look poster on birthday

The Lokesh Kanagaraj film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others

Photo: Twitter/@actorvijay

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 1:43 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 2:32 PM

Tamil superstar Vijay shared the first look poster of his much-awaited film Leo on Thursday. The actor, who is called 'Thalapathy' by fans, released the poster on the occasion of his 49th birthday. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.

In the poster, Vijay is carrying a sledgehammer with blood stains. The expression on his face talks about the intensity of the script. We can see a hyena next to him. The snow-capped valley in the background has added an extra edge to the frame. The text attached to the poster read, “In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine Gods or dreaded demons.” In the caption, Vijay wrote: “Leo First Look.”

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj wished Vijay on Twitter. He said, “Leo First Look is here. Happy Birthday, Vijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!” Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay previously worked together in Master.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, in a follow-up post, announced that the first single from the film Leo, , Naa Reddy, will be released today. Along with a poster of Vijay, the director wrote, “Leo's first single Naa Ready song will be out at 6:30 PM (IST)!”

The Naa Reddy promo video was released by the makers on June 20. The track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vishnu Edavan has written the lyrics. It is sung by Vijay himself.

Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar from Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.

