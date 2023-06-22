Tamil superstar Vijay shares his film Leo's first-look poster on birthday

Dubai girl Drisha Acharya is actor Sunny Deol's daughter-in-law: All you need to know about her
She recently got married to Karan Deol at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai
Tamil superstar Vijay shared the first look poster of his much-awaited film Leo on Thursday. The actor, who is called 'Thalapathy' by fans, released the poster on the occasion of his 49th birthday. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy and Mysskin.
In the poster, Vijay is carrying a sledgehammer with blood stains. The expression on his face talks about the intensity of the script. We can see a hyena next to him. The snow-capped valley in the background has added an extra edge to the frame. The text attached to the poster read, “In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine Gods or dreaded demons.” In the caption, Vijay wrote: “Leo First Look.”
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj wished Vijay on Twitter. He said, “Leo First Look is here. Happy Birthday, Vijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast!” Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay previously worked together in Master.
Lokesh Kanagaraj, in a follow-up post, announced that the first single from the film Leo, , Naa Reddy, will be released today. Along with a poster of Vijay, the director wrote, “Leo's first single Naa Ready song will be out at 6:30 PM (IST)!”
The Naa Reddy promo video was released by the makers on June 20. The track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vishnu Edavan has written the lyrics. It is sung by Vijay himself.
Leo is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar from Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.
READ MORE:
She recently got married to Karan Deol at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai
The newcomer speaks about her audition for the role, her inspirations and the possible future of Supergirl
The Bollywood superstar congratulates Karan Johar for "25 years as a filmmaker", wishing the cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani luck
The duo was blessed with a baby girl in the wee hours of June 20 in Hyderabad
The popular cast member talked about a 'fashion icon' and how the Netflix hit changed her life
And the wait is finally over. The trailer of Alia Bhatt's first-ever Hollywood film is finally out, as she poses with co-actors to celebrate the launch
Kathmandu's mayor says “if the film is shown as it is”, it could severely damage “Nepal’s nationality, cultural unity, and national identity”
The action flick is currently streaming on Netflix