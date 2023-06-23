Dubai: Farhan Akhtar to perform in the city

The popular actor-singer will rock the city on September 1

By CT Desk Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 8:45 AM

Farhan Akhtar, known for captivating audiences with his powerful performances on the silver screen. Now, the multi-faceted artist and Bollywood sensation, along with his band, is all set to take the stage at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on September 1 for his first-ever arena concert in the city.

Farhan effortlessly dons various hats as an actor, director, producer, writer, lyricist, and singer, showcasing his versatility and immense talent. The highly anticipated concert will be a magnificent display of Farhan's greatest hits. Prepare to be enthralled as he seamlessly blends rock, Bollywood hits, and soul-stirring melodies, creating an unforgettable musical experience.

From his iconic roles in films like Rock On!, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Dil Dhadakne Do, to his beloved tracks such as Gallan Goodiyan, Sinbad The Sailor, and Socha Hai, Farhan continues to push artistic boundaries. His creativity and craftsmanship have garnered critical acclaim, numerous awards, and, most importantly, captured the hearts of millions.

'Farhan Live' is presented by Blu Blood with the support of Dubai Calendar as part of Dubai Summer Surprises. Tickets for this incredible event start at Dh150 and are now available for purchase at coca-cola-arena.com.