Fed up by LA pothole, Arnold Schwarzenegger fills it himself

Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighbourhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.
The actor and former California governor tweeted a video on Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in the Brentwood area.
“Today, after the whole neighbourhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”
A neighbour rolled down her car window and shouted her thanks at the action movie star.
“You’re welcome,” said Schwarzenegger, decked out in work boots, a leather jacket and shades reminiscent of his role in Terminator.
“You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed,” he said.
Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger, said Brentwood residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms opened up potholes and cracks on local roads.
Mayor Karen Bass last week announced a plan to address what she called an unprecedented number of damaged streets across the city. Since December 30, Los Angeles has received 19,692 service requests for repairs, and as of April 6, crews had filled at least 17,549 potholes, officials said.
The Department of Public Works did not immediately respond to an email asking whether the pothole Schwarzenegger filled had been scheduled to be repaired.
