SRK's daughter Suhana Khan becomes face of Maybelline ahead of debut, fans call it nepotism

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) daughter Suhana Khan, who was announced as the new face of the cosmetic giant Maybelline New York, has come under fire on social media after she made her first media appearance for the brand.

The star’s daughter, who is making her acting debut this year, has been trolled by fans with several of them calling out Suhana over nepotism.

“Born with a silver spoon indeed. Well there are better models/ good looking girls out there but oh well you would always choose a nepo kid,” commented a netizen.

“She doesn’t have any movies released or any song. Now, suddenly she is the face of the Beauty Product,” said another.

“Heights of nepotism. We will be boycotting this brand,” posted a follower.

"What has she done in her life to bag such a big endorsement? She has accomplished nothing. Absolutely nothing," said a dissatisfied netizen.

“The endorsement has fallen into her lap. Nothing to go gaga over it,” remarked a fan.

During the Maybelline event that took place in Mumbai on Monday, Suhana expressed her excitement over the collaboration.

“Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you,” said Suhana.

Besides SRK’s daughter, the other new faces to be introduced by the brand were singer Ananya Birla, supermodel Eksha Kerung and badminton champion P.V. Sindhu.

Suhana is set to make her debut in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's movie 'The Archies'. The film also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.