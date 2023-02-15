UAE President receives PM of Libya's Government of National Unity

The leaders reviewed the two country's relations and aspects of joint cooperation

By WAM Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 9:01 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received in Al Shati Palace, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the UAE-Libya fraternal relations and aspects of joint cooperation, in addition to supporting all efforts and initiatives that preserve Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensure its development path to fulfil the aspirations of its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; and a number of UAE senior officials, as well as the Libyan Prime Minister's accompanying delegation.

