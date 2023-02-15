UAE President receives PM of Libya's Government of National Unity

First ‘high-value detainee’ to be freed finds a home and can pray in private
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received in Al Shati Palace, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the UAE-Libya fraternal relations and aspects of joint cooperation, in addition to supporting all efforts and initiatives that preserve Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensure its development path to fulfil the aspirations of its people.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; and a number of UAE senior officials, as well as the Libyan Prime Minister's accompanying delegation.
ALSO READ:
First ‘high-value detainee’ to be freed finds a home and can pray in private
Flights made between February 13-19 will require advance reservation to facilitate the evacuation process, says official
Rescue workers in Kahramanmaras also made contact with three survivors, believed to be a mother, daughter and baby, in the ruins of a building
The football star had previously donated a signed jersey to Turkish international defender Merih Demiral's campaign to raise funds for those affected by the disaster
Video footage that has surfaced online shows the dog running ahead, with an aid vehicle closely following the animal after a road closure
The German government added that the foreign ministry had already both increased its staff in Turkey and redeployed capacity at visa acceptance centres there
Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery
Sickle cell disease affects at least 100,000 people in the US and millions worldwide. People with the disease face searing pain, strokes, damage to tissues and organs and often death at an early age