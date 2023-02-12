UAE: President, Vice-President welcome participants to World Government Summit

WGS 2023 brings together 20 heads of state, over 250 ministers, 10,000 officials, thinkers, global experts, and more than 80 international organisations

The UAE President(R), receives Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt (L), at the Presidential Airport. Photo: WAM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed participants at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, which is set to start in Dubai tomorrow, February 13, 2023, under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments”.

This year, the WGS brings together 20 heads of state, more than 250 ministers, more than 10,000 government officials, thinkers, global experts, and over 80 international organisations.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE is keen to enhance cooperation among world governments, and to actively participate in international efforts to face challenges and build a better future for humanity.

“The WGS consolidates the UAE’s message of openness and constructive interaction with global developing issues, and emphasises the UAE’s influential contribution to find solutions to future challenges, in a way that meets the aspirations of future generations and benefits the world,” the UAE President explained.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that the WGS has established, over the course of its previous editions, an influential imprint on the process of government work across the world.

“The WGS signifies 10 years of influence during which the summit has unleashed new horizons for management and institutional work,” Sheikh Mohammed added. “There are new challenges facing our fast-changing world every day, and close cooperation among the world’s governments fosters hope for a better tomorrow for humanity. The WGS is a shining example of what we can do to serve people and create a better future for the new generations."

The WGS serves as an inclusive platform that hosts, in its current edition, the largest gatherings in its 10-year of life since it was launched. This year, more than 300 speakers from government officials, thought leaders and prominent global experts are set to share their visions and discuss ideas in over 220 sessions.

Since its inception, the summit has focused on forming a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and shaping future governments.

The WGS 2023 will host a set of interactive dialogue sessions within six main themes, including: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.

