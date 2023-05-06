Nearly 200 killed, many more missing after flash floods in Congo

'Vindicated': Indian-American Randeep Hothi jubilant after Elon Musk agrees to settle defamation suit for $10,000
The 3-year-old case was filed after billionaire accused Hothi of trying to kill a security guard at a Tesla factory
The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen to 176, with some 100 people still missing, according to a provisional assessment given by the governor and authorities in the country's South Kivu province.
Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe close to the shores of Lake Kivu. Authorities also reported scores of people injured.
South Kivu governorThéo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction, and posted on his Twitter account that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.
Several main roads to the affected area have been made impassable by the rains, hampering the relief efforts.
President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honour the victims, and the central government is sending a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government.
Heavy rains in recent days have brought misery to thousands in East Africa, with parts of Uganda and Kenya also seeing heavy rainfall.
Flooding and landslides in Rwanda, which borders Congo, left 129 people dead earlier this week.
