Watch: 4 siblings drown, father rescued after car gets washed away by flash flood in Saudi Arabia

Four siblings drowned after their vehicle was swept away by flash floods in the southern region of Jazan in Saudi Arabia. The father, who was driving the truck, was rescued from the drowning vehicle. The injured father was rushed to the hospital.
According to the Al Ekhbariya news channel, the family was returning to their village in the Sabya governorate of Jizan region. "The car was washed away while the children were returning with their father to their village through the only road leading to it. The children drowned, and the father survived," the channel said.
A reporter from Al Ekhbariya said that the strong and fast-moving stream that formed in Wadi Abu Hatara swept away the car and claimed the lives of the three girls and their brother.
In the past week, Saudi Arabia has witnessed unstable weather, and several regions saw torrential rain resulting in shutting schools and implementing remote learning.
The video clip of the horrific accident went viral on social media when one of the witnesses recorded the tragedy. Pictures of the family's car, which appeared severely damaged by the force of the water in the valley, were also shared widely on social media.
Meanwhile, the General Department of Traffic (@eMoroor) warned the public against crossing valleys and reefs during heavy rain. In a statement on its official Twitter account, the department said that crossing valleys and reefs during torrential rains and flash floods is dangerous and is a traffic violation for which a maximum fine of SR10,000 will be imposed.
Meanwhile, Riyadh witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by hail on Wednesday.
The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, would continue. Al-Hariq, Diriyah, Al-Kharj, Al-Rayn, Al-Muzahimiyah, Huraymila, Hotat Bani Tamim, Durma, and Murat areas will experience rain.
The centre also alerted the public that surface winds, hail, torrents, and low visibility would accompany the rain.
The NCM forecast showed that weather fluctuations and moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to witness in most regions of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, this week.
