Summer Breeze: Best smoothies in the UAE

Summer is here! And what better way to enjoy this weather than cool, soothing smoothies. The endless options of exotic, tropical cold drinks make these warmer months a lot more refreshing. From mocktails and smoothies to milkshakes and bubble tea, Dubai has got it all! So, if you’re on the lookout for cool refreshments to enjoy a sunny day out, we’ve got your back! Here are our top picks of best smoothies in town.

Pulp Juice Bar

Now, what’s the most natural way of getting your daily vitamins? Drink freshly squeezed fruits! That’s exactly what Pulp Juice Bar do. They offer a wide range of blends and a mix of customised juices that get squeezed right on the spot. Not only that, but their unique mix of smoothies will blow you away with exceptional ingredients that add naturally rich flavours to your drink. And the best part? It’s all zero fats and sugars!

Al-Barsha

Price: Dh60

Circle Café

At Circle Café, you’ll find everything you’ve been looking for, whether you’re on a strict diet and need to follow a nutritious plan or you’re just a fruity fan who loves to try out cool mixes with special refreshing tastes. Besides the fine collection of dishes on the menu, their juices and smoothies’ section are to die for! From Peanut Butter Boost to Chia Power, gym addicts will have the time of their lives at this place.

Business Bay

Price: Dh60

Juice World

Well, the name says it all. Once you enter this venue, you’ll feel like you’ve travelled to the sensational tropical forests in Australia where fruits surround at every corner. All you have to do is just pick your favourites and all they have to do is blend! With a wide collection of finely picked fruits, you’ll enjoy exceptionally light and fragrant mocktails that you are not likely to find anywhere else.

Al Rigga

Price: Dh90

The Kana Café

With a cozy interior and a relaxing setting, at Kana Café, time just flies! The great concept behind this café is to find a place that feels like home where you catch up with friends while enjoying exotic cuisine. Also, their set of beverages makes them an A-class place, specialising in refreshing cocktails as well as a set of creative milkshakes, and a full list of barista’s signatures. If you’re looking for perfect refreshments this summer, then head to the Kana Café!

Business Bay

Price: Dh120

The Farm, Al Barari

Away from the hustle-bustle, surrounded by naturally landscaped lakes and botanical gardens, you can enjoy the cool breeze and the tranquil setting that will surely be your go-to spot with friends and family. And, of course, their set of beverages come straight from nature too! They offer an inclusive collection of fresh organic juices as well as the best smoothies you’ll ever taste!

Al Barari

Price: Dh340

Jungle Juice

At Jungle Juice, you’ll find the finest quality fruits at affordable prices. Also, their great attention to details means they’re preferred destination to have fresh juices and smoothies in town! Their concept? Make every single customer feel special and they’ll certainly come back. They present deliciously, nutritious smoothies with a touch of creative cup design!

Dubai Festival City

Price: Dh60