Watch: Rains hit parts of UAE; police issue alert

Winds to cause blowing dust, sand
The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to be careful while driving as rains fell in parts of the UAE Capital on Tuesday. The police advised motorists to check on overhead electronic information boards if speed limits have been reduced.
In Abu Dhabi, speed limits are automatically reduced during adverse weather conditions.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported rains in Al Ain. The NCM issued a rain alert for some parts of Abu Dhabi:
Social media handle Storm Centre has shared videos of rains hitting Al Ain:
Al Ain, known as garden city, has been under a rainy spell in recent weeks. More rains have been forecast for the next two days.
An NCM official had earlier told Khaleej Times that UAE could see up to three days of rainfall a week during summer. The weather forecaster said summer rains are not uncommon in the country as it experiences monsoon low pressure from India.
Additionally, the country uses cloud seeding to enhance rains.
ALSO READ:
Winds to cause blowing dust, sand
Temperature will reach a high of 40ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai
This is due to the formation of convective clouds
Heavy rains lashed parts of Fujairah last night
Temperature is likely to fall during the day
Blowing dust and sand will reduce horizontal visibility over exposed areas
Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving
Blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility