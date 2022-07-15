Watch: Severe sandstorm hits Dubai, heavy rains lash other parts of UAE

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving
Severe dust, strong winds and sandstorms hit the UAE Friday. The local met department (NCMS) had earlier issued a warning regarding the weather conditions.
The NCMS posted a video of a severe dust storm hitting the south of Dubai near the Expo Street. Dusty conditions also prevailed in other parts of the emirate.
A rain alert has already been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Heavy rains were seen several parts of the country such as Al Dhafra and Al Ain.Some parts of Abu Dhabi had moderate showers, while the Al Qudra Lake area in Dubai witnessed moderate to heavy rains, according to NCMS reports.
The authority has urged residents to exercise caution in the eastern and northern areas of the country as thunderclouds are expected.
Loose objects, trees and weak structures may be a hazard during the storm due to the high wind speeds.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the roads. as residents are advised to cover the mouth and faces whenever they go out.
Blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility
Winds may cause blowing dust
There is some chance of rainfall over some eastern, northern and southern areas
Some clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon with a probability of rainfall
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf
A fog alert has also been issued