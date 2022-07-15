Watch: Severe sandstorm hits Dubai, heavy rains lash other parts of UAE

Moderate to heavy showers witnessed in Al Qudra Lake area

KT file photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 5:28 PM Last updated: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 6:27 PM

Severe dust, strong winds and sandstorms hit the UAE Friday. The local met department (NCMS) had earlier issued a warning regarding the weather conditions.

The NCMS posted a video of a severe dust storm hitting the south of Dubai near the Expo Street. Dusty conditions also prevailed in other parts of the emirate.

A rain alert has already been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Heavy rains were seen several parts of the country such as Al Dhafra and Al Ain.Some parts of Abu Dhabi had moderate showers, while the Al Qudra Lake area in Dubai witnessed moderate to heavy rains, according to NCMS reports.

The authority has urged residents to exercise caution in the eastern and northern areas of the country as thunderclouds are expected.

Loose objects, trees and weak structures may be a hazard during the storm due to the high wind speeds.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the roads. as residents are advised to cover the mouth and faces whenever they go out.