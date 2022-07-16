Watch: Heavy rain batters parts of UAE, authorities caution motorists

Temperature is likely to fall during the day
Authorities have asked motorists to drive cautiously as it is raining heavily.
Abu Dhabi Police have said in a tweet: "Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely."
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued an alert and indicated that it will rain across the country. The authority posted on Twitter with the hashtag cloud seeding, indicating that the technique had been used.
Rain poured at Maliha Wadi - Al Helo Road, in Abu Dhabi today.
It has also rained heavily in Al Ain and Al Dhafra region.
Earlir today, the NCM had predicted rains across the country and had said that visibility would drop due to blowing dust and sand.
Blowing dust and sand will reduce horizontal visibility over exposed areas
Motorists have been asked to exercise caution while driving
Blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility
Winds may cause blowing dust
There is some chance of rainfall over some eastern, northern and southern areas
Police urge motorists to exercise caution due to unstable weather
Some clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon with a probability of rainfall