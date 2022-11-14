Watch: Orange skies punctuated with white clouds as scattered rainfall hits parts of UAE

Rain prayers were offered 10 minutes ahead of the call for the Friday prayer (Adhan) on November 11

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 8:33 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 8:50 AM

Scattered rainfall hit Ajman, early today morning, videos shared by Storm Centre showed.

In the videos, rain can be seen falling on a car's wind-shield as the vehicle moves through areas in the city.

A few clouds can be seen in the sky as the sun rises in the below video. The orange-hues of the sky are complemented by the slight rainfall taking place.

Like clockwork, wipers clean a car's windshield as droplets of rain hit the glass in the video below. The driver records the video, showing the wet roads, and a bright sky punctuated with fluffy clouds.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said that the day will be fair to partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over some areas in the northern and eastern parts of the country, it added.

On Friday, The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had directed all mosques across the country to perform rain prayers.

The prayers, known in Arabic as 'Salaat Al Istisqaa', were offered 10 minutes ahead of the call for the Friday prayer (Adhan) on November 11, nationwide.

