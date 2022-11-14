UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 36ºC
The weather in the UAE today will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over some areas in the northern and eastern parts of the country.
There will be a general decrease in temperature today. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience a high temperature of 32°C and lows of 23°C and 24°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, with humidity set to reach 80%. There is a probability of mist forming over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust, especially over the sea.
The sea will be mostly moderate but rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
