Look: Waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains hit 3 emirates

It will be humid by night and Monday morning; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
It’s raining heavily in the UAE’s east, with authorities issuing flood alerts in some areas. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported heavy showers in Fujairah, Dibba, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah’s Kalba.
Breathtaking waterfalls are gushing in some mountainous regions. This is the scene on Al Bithna Road towards Masafi:
This was near the Dibba-Masafi Road:
The NCM also shared videos, showing heavy rains lashing different parts of the country.
October 16 marked the beginning of the UAE's rain season. Known as ‘Al Wasm’, the season is charecterised by a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy rains. Greenery starts blooming in the desert during the season.
“The Al Wasm season is favourable for plant growth and agriculture in general due to the rains and a drop in temperatures,” Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said earlier.
The UAE will transition into winter by the end of this month. Cooler temperatures are expected to prevail for 100 days.
