UAE President calls for rain prayers on Friday

The Dubai Economy on October 13 had said it received 753 complaints against 'annoying' promotional calls in the past five months
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has directed all mosques across the country to perform rain prayers on Friday, November 11.
The prayers, known in Arabic as 'Salaat Al Istisqaa', will be offered 10 minutes ahead of the call for the Friday prayer (Adhan) on November 11 nationwide.
