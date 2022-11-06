UAE President calls for rain prayers on Friday

The prayers will be held at mosques across the nation on November 11

Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has directed all mosques across the country to perform rain prayers on Friday, November 11.

The prayers, known in Arabic as 'Salaat Al Istisqaa', will be offered 10 minutes ahead of the call for the Friday prayer (Adhan) on November 11 nationwide.

