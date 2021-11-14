UAE weather: Temperatures to continue to drop in coming days

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
Temperatures in the UAE will continue to drop over the coming days with humid conditions and chances of fog, according to forecasters.
In the weather report issued on Sunday morning, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said the country will continue to experience a humid weather from Sunday to Wednesday with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas by morning and fair to partly cloudy and low clouds appear over the East and West.
Residents should also expect Northwesterly light to moderate winds freshening at times especially over the sea clouds and blowing dust, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea on Sunday and moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea on Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some Eastern and Northern areas with probability of light rainfall.
“There will be Southeasterly to Northeasterly light to moderate winds, with speed 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr,” said the NCM report.
According to forecasters, Thursday will also continue to be humid over internal areas by morning with fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some Eastern areas and the sea and islands with probability of rainfall.
There will be Southeasterly to Northeasterly light to moderate winds freshening at times especially with clouds, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea on Wednesday and Thursday will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
