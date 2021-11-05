It will get humid by night and Friday morning.
Heavy rains and hail lashed parts of the UAE on Friday, the national Met department (NCM) reported.
NCM posted videos of heavy rain in parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah amid forecasts of weather fluctuations in the UAE.
The NCM said that the country is likely to be affected by rains, cooler temperatures and fog formations in the coming days.
Motorists have been advised to stay away from areas of flash floods.
In its latest weather report on Thursday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the country is experiencing a surface low pressure extending from the northeast, accompanied by an upper trough with cold air mass, which causes the flow of water vapour.
Officials noted that some local convective clouds are expected to form over the eastern areas, with a probability of light rain by Thursday and Friday.
“From Saturday to Monday, the amount of clouds will increase over the sea and islands and some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall at intervals. Temperatures will tend to decrease gradually,” said the NCM report.
(with inputs from Ismail Sebugwaawo)
