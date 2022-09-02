UAE weather: Fog alert issued, visibility drops

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

The authority has also issued fog alerts across the country. Alerts have been issued over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast in the morning.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 44ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with levels ranging from 20 to 90 per cent. There is a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

