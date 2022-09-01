UAE summer to end: Temperatures to fall in September, says NCM

Chances of fog and mist are likely to increase in different parts of the country

Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022

The UAE will witness a gradual decrease in temperatures during the month of September as it is considered the last month of summer, according to weather forecasters.

In its climate report for September released on Thursday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) says temperatures will start to drop this month, particularly at night. In the latter half of the month, September 23 will mark the beginning of the autumnal equinox, when the sun is directly perpendicular to the equator and then moves south towards the orbit of Capricorn.

“The gradual weakening of the Indian monsoon depression means desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula, accompanied by relatively fresh winds causing dust, with poor horizontal visibility at times,” said the NCM report.

“There remains a chance of the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds associated with rain and thunder in the eastern parts of the county. These may extend to internal areas, causing rain at different intensities.”

The forecasters pointed out that during September, south-easterly winds prevail during late nights and early mornings, becoming north-westerly during afternoons and evenings due to the circulation of the sea breeze and land breeze.

“Relative humidity increases slightly during this month compared to August, especially during the second half, where the average relative humidity is 49 per cent. As a result, the chances of fog and mist will increase in different parts of the country,” said the NCM.

