UAE weather: Temperature increases, fog alert issued

Convective clouds may be formed eastward by afternoon, these could extend to internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 6:24 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

The authority has issued a fog alert which reads: A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 1am until 9am on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Red and yellow alerts have been issued, asking residents to exercise caution when outside due to low visibility.

There will be an increase in temperature and convective clouds may be formed eastward by afternoon. These clouds could extend to internal areas.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 43ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, with levels ranging from 20 to 90 per cent. There is a probability of fog or mist formation over some Western coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

