UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog as temperature drops to 26°C

NCM has issued red, yellow alerts and police have asked motorists to remain cautious as visibility drops
The country continues to experience fog and low horizontal visibility in the mornings. Police have warned motorists to exercise caution while driving, and to pay attention to changing speed limits.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued red and yellow alerts for fog as well.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a chance of mist over the coastal and internal areas of the country.
Temperatures are set to reach 37°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 27°C and 26°C respectively.
Winds will be light to moderate. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Authorities urge motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to speed limits
Visibility has dropped to less than 1000m, according to NCM
