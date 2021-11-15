UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Monday

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy especially westward over the sea and islands.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
