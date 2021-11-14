Tremors felt in UAE as 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

It will be held next year from November 15-17 in Abu Dhabi
Several residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have reported experiencing mild tremors on Sunday evening. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed that the tremors were from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the South of Iran at 4.07pm.
According to the NCM, it had a slight impact on the northern and eastern side of the country “without any effect”.
Residents reported feeling the tremors that lasted “two to three minutes” in communities like Jumeirah Lake Towers, Nahda, Deira, Barsha, Dubai Investments Park and Discovery Gardens. They were also felt in Sharjah's Al Nahda and Corniche, in addition to some communities in Ras Al Khaimah.
Buildings in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah were evacuated for residents' own safety. Some Netizens posted videos showing residents out on the streets.
Social media was abuzz with photos, videos and messages posted by residents on the day.
The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are not a cause for worry, a National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had told Khaleej Times earlier.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Sunday said an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck at about 47 km from Bandar Abbas city in southern Iran region.
The quake was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 and depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
