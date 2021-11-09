UAE: Minor earthquake recorded in Falaj Al Mualla

The tremor had no impact on the UAE: NCM

By Web Desk Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 6:57 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 7:02 AM

A light magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in UAE's Falaj Al Mualla at 3.21am on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

NCM said that the tremor had no impact on the UAE.

In October, two minor earthquakes were felt in Al Faya area of Sharjah and Dibba Al Fujairah.