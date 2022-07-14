UAE weather: Mercury to touch 43°C, chance of rain

Officials predict another increase in temperature

By Web Desk Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 6:29 AM

Temperatures are set to rise again across the country on Thursday, with the weather being hot in general.

The National Centre of Meteorology expects the mercury to touch 43°C in some coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will offer some respite from the heat.

Skies will be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of rainy convective cloud formations eastward by afternoon.

Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.