UAE weather: Mercury to touch 43°C, chance of rain

Police urge motorists to exercise caution due to unstable weather
Temperatures are set to rise again across the country on Thursday, with the weather being hot in general.
The National Centre of Meteorology expects the mercury to touch 43°C in some coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will offer some respite from the heat.
Skies will be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of rainy convective cloud formations eastward by afternoon.
Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
