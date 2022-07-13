Ensuring people's happiness, world peace: 10 key takeaways from UAE President's speech

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed appreciates the valued role of residents who consider the Emirates their second home

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 7:29 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, outlined his vision for the future and vowed to continue the nation’s development agenda as he addressed Emiratis and expats in a televised address on Wednesday. In an earnest speech that lasted nearly 15 minutes, Sheikh Mohamed talked about everything from ensuring people’s happiness to achieving world peace and building bridges of peace.

Here are the key takeaways from the speech:

1. People’s happiness top priority

"Ensuring our people have everything they need to live fulfilled, comfortable, and happy lives, remains the basis of all our future plans.”

2. Quest for peace

“The UAE’s policy will continue to champion peace and stability in the region and the wider world, supporting others and advocating for wisdom and cooperation for the good of mankind.”

3. UAE’s security, sovereignty

“The sovereignty and security of the UAE will remain a foundational principle that we will abide with, and we will not tolerate anything that could affect it. We extend the hand of friendship to all countries that share our values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect, to achieve progress and prosperity."

4. Appreciating Emiratis, expats

"Our pride in our people is infinite. Equally, we deeply appreciate the valued role of our residents who consider this country their second home, and their continued contributions in building and developing the UAE since its union.”

5. Tribute to late Sheikh Khalifa

"Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan walked alongside the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, throughout the UAE’s development, and bore the nation’s trust after his father’s passing with sincerity and wisdom. He fulfilled his mission for his people, leaving an enduring legacy of generosity through his deeds in the region and around the world.”

6. Hope in the youth

“We are blessed with many resources, especially our highly skilled human capital, as the UAE possesses a distinguished wealth of young manpower. In addition, more than 200 nationalities are actively participating in the growth and development of our economy.”

7. Extending a helping hand

“Continuing Sheikh Zayed’s approach, we will work to strengthen our role among the world’s leading countries by providing humanitarian aid, and by continuing to extend a helping hand to communities in need around the world, irrespective of religion or race.”

8. UAE: A reliable energy provider

"We will continue to consolidate our nation’s position as a reliable energy provider, and support global energy security as a fundamental driver of global economic growth and development.”

9. Diversifying the economy

"Further diversifying our economy is a key strategic focus of our future plans. It is therefore necessary to accelerate economic development efforts to continue building a leading global economy, to enhance our competitiveness, and to achieve the highest global rankings.”

10. Using science for good

"Our priorities also include further strengthening our people’s capabilities in science and technology, and develop it further to benefit all economic areas and the society. The role of the private sector is pivotal and it must be further activated through constant collaboration and diverse opportunities to increase its contribution to the growth of the economy.”

