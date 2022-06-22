UAE weather: Mercury to hit 49°C, low clouds

Resident is seen having the time of his life getting soaked in the downpour
Temperatures are set to soar in the UAE, with the mercury hitting up to 49°C in internal areas.
The National Center of Meteorology predicts that it will be hot during the daytime, fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over the Eastern coast by morning.
It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some Western coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the daytime, will cause blowing dust over internal areas.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by Thursday morning in the Oman sea.
