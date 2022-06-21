UAE: Police launch campaign to keep homes safe during summer holidays

Authorities share tips on how to combat burglaries, prevent home fires

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 6:17 PM

As residents gear up to travel during the long summer holidays, the safety of their homes, that remain empty during that period, is a matter of concern.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi Police launched their 'Safe Summer' campaign to educate members of public about the preventive and safety measures they need to follow when they are out of the country.

The force said they will be coordinating with several government bodies to carry out initiatives to educate people about the means to secure their houses, as a part of their efforts to enhance collective responsibility on the need to combat burglaries and prevent home fires during summer.

The campaign, which runs throughout summer, urges residents to cooperate with police in preventing crimes and adhering to the force’s security advice and guidelines to promote safety in their homes and to protect their lives and properties.

To safeguard their homes, authorities have urged people to guard their homes properly using safe locks and to keep their valuable items in secure boxes to protect them from theft and damage.

"Families travelling for long summer holidays should properly guard their homes using reliable locks,” police said in a statement.

Residents must also keep their valuable items, including cash and jewellery, in secure safe boxes or in banks to protect them from theft or damages.

"Residents should install surveillance cameras in their homes, as well as alarm monitoring systems that can alert security operatives and other homeowners of any suspicious movement inside or outside the house."

Authorities also advised families to request relatives or neighbours to remove newspapers and brochures from their doorsteps daily.

"In addition, they should leave some outdoor lights on to suggest that there's a sort of activity around the house," police said.

Families have also been advised not to share their travel plans on social media as such information can make their home an easy target for burglars.

Authorities have also urged families to comply with all fire safety requirements to keep their homes fire-safe, “especially during these hottest months of the year”.

“High temperatures may result in fire incidents, so residents must take extra precaution,” said police.

Adhere to safety requirements to prevent home fires, residents told

The Abu Dhabi Police have also laid out several preventive measures that residents should adhere to in order to prevent and protect themselves from any fire incidents, especially during the summer.

Authorities said residents should check for faulty wiring at homes and should avoid using plugs with loose wiring and cheap cable extensions.

According to police, several fires have been caused by poor quality electric cables, improper connections done by non-professionals, short circuits and overloading of electric networks.

Authorities have advised families to switch off air-conditioners and other electricity equipment and close gas cylinders when going out for long trips.

Residents have also been told to check their cooking stoves and electrical appliances and ensure they are in good condition all the time.

“No electrical wires or clothes must be left near stoves or ovens. Grills must also be kept clean as a build-up of fat, oil or food may start a fire,” said officials adding that families should ensure electric like air conditioners should be maintained regularly.

Tips on making your home burglar-proof

Put reliable locks in place Install surveillance cameras and monitoring systems that can alert authorities of any suspicious activity in your home Secure valuable items in banks or safe boxes Leave outdoor lights on Request a neighbour or a relative to remove newspapers and flyers from your doorstep daily Never share your travel plans on social media

How to prevent potential fire incidents

These include making sure that all appliances are unplugged before travelling. Do not leave electronic devices on all the time, especially extractor fans Ensure that kitchens contain all necessary safety equipment Check gas pipe connections Keep gas cylinders outside the kitchen and not exposed to direct sunlight Check non-covered electric networks Conduct regular maintenance on household equipment and devices Keep matches out of children’s reach Do not smoke near curtains or furniture

Officials have reminded the public that they can call 999 or contact the force through Aman phone service 8002626 or send text messages to 2828 for emergencies or to report criminals.

