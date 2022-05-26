Eid Al Adha 2022 in UAE: Top 5 holiday destinations to explore

Here are the visa requirements, Covid rules and cost of each travel package

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 12:12 PM

UAE residents will get a long weekend in July as the UAE marks Eid Al Adha. As per astronomical calculations, the Islamic festival would be from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.

That means it’s going to be a four-day weekend for public and private sector employees in the UAE. The actual dates will be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

If you're planning a getaway for the long weekend, here are top five destinations to explore:

1. Georgia

Whether you want to marvel at nature or spend time city hopping and shopping, Georgia is the perfect destination. With diverse natural and cultural heritage, the city offers a wide variety of experiences.

> Visa requirements: UAE residence visa holders are exempted from a pre-travel visa. This, and the fact that Georgia is only three-and-a-half hours away by flight, makes it a convenient holiday spot for residents.

> Covid rules: A PCR test is not required for vaccinated travellers as long as the second dose has been completed at least 15 days prior to the travel date.

> Package cost: Deira Travels is offering a three-night, four-day trip to Tbilisi for Dh2,190.

2. Switzerland

With its snow-capped mountains, stunning locales and delicious chocolates, Switzerland has always been a dream tourist spot. During June and July, which are summer months in the country, the weather is dry and warm but rarely too hot.

From visiting the mountains or embarking on a picturesque train journey, Switzerland has plenty to offer.

> Visa requirements: A Schengen visa is required to enter the country. The total flight duration from Dubai to Switzerland is six hours and 28 minutes.

> Covid rules: No PCR tests are required to enter Switzerland and masks are not compulsory in the country.

> Package cost: Akbar Travels is offering a package to Zurich for five nights and six days, which starts from Dh3,970 (excluding flight tickets).

3. Armenia

This Eastern European country is known for its natural beauty and outdoor activities. The capital, Yerevan, has been dubbed the 'pink city' due to the rosy hue of the volcanic rock used in the buildings.

Since more than 85 per cent of the country is surrounded by mountains, Armenia has plenty to offer adventurous travellers. Those interested in art and culture can also explore several Unesco World Heritage Sites.

> Visa requirements: UAE citizens do not require a visa to visit Armenia. Other UAE residents, depending on their passport, can choose between getting an e-visa or visa on arrival. The flight duration from UAE to Armenia is three hours.

> Covid rules: Fully vaccinated visitors from the UAE can enter Armenia without restrictions. Unvaccinated travellers can enter with a negative Covid-19 test result.

> Package cost: Musafir Travels offers a package to Yerevan starting from Dh2,699 for four nights and five days.

4. Singapore

Singapore is a city with natural landscapes, stunning gardens and tranquil oases. Visitors can explore the tourist attractions in Sentosa Island, shop at Orchard Road or spend a day wandering around Chinatown.

A popular attraction is Gardens by the Bay, which is a testament to the island country's fight against climate change. With its lush green spaces, 'cloud forests' and 'super trees', it is a lesson in sustainability.

> Visa requirements: UAE citizens do not need a visa to travel to the country. However, other residents, depending on their passport, may require a visa.

> Covid rules: Fully vaccinated visitors do not require any entry approvals, pre-departure tests or on-arrival tests. They also do not need to quarantine upon arrival. A flight from Dubai to Singapore is seven hours and 30 minutes long.

> Package cost: International Travel Service, the travel division of Galadari Brothers, is offering a package to Singapore starting from Dh3,800 for three nights and four days.

5. Serbia

This landlocked country in Southeastern Europe is relatively untouched by tourists and has a lot of natural beauty. Serbians are known for being fun, laidback and welcoming.

A thriving nightlife, numerous tourist spots and picturesque locations make Serbia the perfect getaway destination. Irrespective of whether you choose to see the city of Belgrade on hop-on, hop-off buses or visit the 80-million-year old underground cave network at Resavska Pecina, you are guaranteed to have a great time in the country.

> Visa requirements: Visa requirements will vary depending on nationality. The flight duration from Dubai to Belgrade is five hours and eight minutes.

> Covid rules: No PCR tests are needed for fully vaccinated travellers from the UAE.

> Package cost: International Travel Service, the travel division of Galadari Brothers, is offering a package to Serbia starting from Dh4,000 for three nights and four days.

