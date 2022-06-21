Dubai: How to reduce your AC bills this summer

The campaign urges residents to rationalise district cooling consumption

Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022

With summer setting in the UAE, the use of air-conditioners increases substantially in the country. This results in a big increase in the utility bill.

To guide consumers to reduce electricity bills, Dubai’s Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has launched its annual summer campaign under the theme 'Set and Save 24°C'.

The campaign urges residents to rationalise district cooling consumption by setting the air conditioner thermostat at 24°C. “This will result in reducing consumption bills, protecting the environment, saving energy, and preserving resources towards a green future," it said.

This year's summer started early and with high temperatures. This may drive people to keep the air conditioner thermostat at a low temperature always, which results in a great waste of energy and ends in a high consumption bill, the company said.

Empower further explained that setting air conditioners to the automatic mode at 24°C is the ideal option for effective and comfortable cooling. "This process ensures low pressure on the district cooling network and contributes to a significant reduction in carbon emissions, which in turn reduces global warming", the company added.

"Rationalising energy consumption should be a common focus for all of us, whether as a service provider or beneficiaries, because it is a sustainable practice that brings great and multiple benefits to the community and even to future generations", said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar further pointed out that rationalizing district cooling consumption during the summer season, in particular, contributes to preserving natural resources and protecting the environment.

