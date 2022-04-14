UAE weather: Hot, cloudy forecast for Thursday

Dusty, windy conditions in parts of the country

Thu 14 Apr 2022, 6:31 AM

The weather on Thursday will continue to be hot and partly cloudy in the UAE, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hot and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Western areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.