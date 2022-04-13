UAE

UAE weather: Mercury to hit 45°C on Wednesday

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas

KT file
By Web Desk

Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 6:24 AM

Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 8:07 AM

It will be a hot and partly cloudy Wednesday in the UAE, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hot and partly cloudy over some areas, especially coastal parts and islands, with an increase in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.


