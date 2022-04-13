UAE weather: Mercury to hit 45°C on Wednesday

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 6:24 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 8:07 AM

It will be a hot and partly cloudy Wednesday in the UAE, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hot and partly cloudy over some areas, especially coastal parts and islands, with an increase in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.