UAE weather: High temperatures, rain forecast for coming days

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 9:04 AM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday said that an extension of a surface low coming from the Red Sea and from southern Iran, accompanied with humid easterly and southeasterly winds will be experienced in the UAE during the coming days. Due to the mountains and high temperatures, convective rainy clouds will develop.

By Wednesday night, an upper air trough will affect the country from the North with a flow of clouds from the southwest toward the country.

Here's NCM's weather forecast for the next few days:

- Monday and Tuesday: A chance of local convective rainy clouds over the Eastern and some internal areas of the country.

- From Wednesday night to Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas especially west and southward extending over some coastal areas and islands.