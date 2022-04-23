UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country next week

Dusty, windy conditions in parts of the country
Weather1 week ago
Light rainfall is expected over some areas in the UAE on Wednesday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the forecast for the coming week is cloudy to partly cloudy. Eastern, coastal and Western areas may experience rainfall, especially at night.
Temperatures are also expected to decrease, and light to moderate winds may blow with speeds reaching up to 35 km/hr.
Conditions at sea will be rough on Monday and Tuesday, but is expected to be slight to moderate on Wednesday.
For the past few weeks, temperatures have been rising across the UAE, with mercury hitting as high as 46.3°C in Al Dhafrah earlier this month.
Meanwhile, in the beginning of the year, a freezing temperature of 3.9°C was recorded on the UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
