UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Monday

The country has been experiencing highs of over 40°C in the past few days
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy with light rain in parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy with a probability of some convective clouds formation over the Eastern mountains - associated with rainfall.
There will be light to moderate winds, especially Westward, causing blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight to moderate and may be rough at times Westward during the day in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in Oman Sea.
Weather1 week ago
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times
Weather1 week ago
Dusty, windy conditions in parts of the country
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
The forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times
Weather1 week ago
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today
Weather2 weeks ago
Chance of fog over coastal regions
Weather2 weeks ago
Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago