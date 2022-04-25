UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Monday

Partly cloudy, dusty conditions in some areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 6:26 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy with light rain in parts of the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy with a probability of some convective clouds formation over the Eastern mountains - associated with rainfall.

There will be light to moderate winds, especially Westward, causing blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight to moderate and may be rough at times Westward during the day in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in Oman Sea.