UAE weather: Foggy, dusty skies to reduce visibility

Light to moderate winds to become strong by afternoon

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 7:14 AM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 7:20 AM

Skies will be obscured on Wednesday by fog and dusty winds.

Though the National Center of Meteorology predicts the weather to be fair to partly cloudy at times, it also predicts a probability of fog or mist formation over some eastern internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh winds by afternoon and strong at times, especially over the sea, will cause blowing sand and suspended dust, reducing the horizontal visibility over some exposed areas westward.

ALSO READ:

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by afternoon and very rough by night and Thursday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate by Thursday morning in the Oman Sea.