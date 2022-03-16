UAE weather: Foggy, dusty skies to reduce visibility

Morning fog alert issued for parts of the country.
Weather
Skies will be obscured on Wednesday by fog and dusty winds.
Though the National Center of Meteorology predicts the weather to be fair to partly cloudy at times, it also predicts a probability of fog or mist formation over some eastern internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh winds by afternoon and strong at times, especially over the sea, will cause blowing sand and suspended dust, reducing the horizontal visibility over some exposed areas westward.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by afternoon and very rough by night and Thursday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate by Thursday morning in the Oman Sea.
