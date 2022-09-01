UAE weather: Fair in general, humid at night

Temperature will reach 43°C

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 6:34 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general on Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Clouds will appear over the eastern parts of the country by afternoon. It will be humid at night and tomorrow morning.

There is a possibility of mist forming over coastal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 42°C and 43°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: