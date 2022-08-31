End of summer heat? UAE to see drop in temperatures, fog over next few days

Humidity level will remain high at night

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 7:53 AM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 7:56 AM

UAE residents can expect a humid weather at night and cloudy by afternoon with chances of fog formation during the coming days, according to forecasters.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said on Wednesday morning that from Thursday to Sunday the weather will be humid by night over some coastal areas by morning. Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon.

During those days, there will be light to moderate southeasterly-to-northeasterly winds, that will cause blowing dust during the day, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

From Friday to Sunday, there will be a probability of fog or mist formation by morning in some parts of the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea over the coming days.

Last week, astronomers in the UAE reported the sighting of the much-anticipated Suhail star at dawn on August 24, marking an end to the sweltering summer heat.

The Suhail star (or the Canopus) is the most-anticipated star in the Arab world because according to the folklore it finally signals the end of summer and the gradual beginning of cooler days in the desert.

During this period, temperatures begin to fall from this date, because of the Earth's distance from the sun, after hitting highs of 50°C in some parts of the region.

