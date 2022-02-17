UAE weather: Expect dip in temperature, foggy morning

Light to moderate winds to further cool climes

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 6:31 AM

UAE residents can expect an overall decrease in temperatures across the country on Thursday.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, it will also be humid by night and Friday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Skies will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. There will also be ight to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially over the sea.

The sea will be slight to moderate and may become rough at times by evening in the Arabian Gulf. It will be slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.