Dubai Museum of the Future: Burj Khalifa lights up for 'most beautiful building on earth'; see video

The world's tallest building was illuminated in silver hues

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 7:05 PM

With less than a week to go for the Museum of the Future to open, the Burj Khalifa has lit up in stunning shades.

The world's tallest building was illuminated in silver hues, as it displayed the iconic opening date of the museum: 22.2.22.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had referred to the torus-shaped structure as the "most beautiful building on earth".

Spanning an area of 30,000sqm, the museum will open to the public on February 22.

Located in the heart of Dubai, visitors can purchase tickets on the museum's official website: www.motf.ae. Entry tickets are priced at Dh145 per person.

The 77-metre structure features a façade made of stainless steel and glass, consisting of 1,024 panels. The number of panels has its own significance. It represents a basic unit of the digital information storage system of computers, which is a kilobyte, and each kilobyte is equal to 1,024 bytes.

The Arabic script windows cast light into the interior by day and at night illuminate the city's iconic skyline with 14km of energy-saving, resource-efficient LED lights.

Written on the exterior are the words of Sheikh Mohammed.

