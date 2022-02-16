Dubai Museum of the Future: Burj Khalifa lights up for 'most beautiful building on earth'; see video

Riders are safely secured into the sled, and each sled has access to the braking system
UAE Attractions6 days ago
With less than a week to go for the Museum of the Future to open, the Burj Khalifa has lit up in stunning shades.
The world's tallest building was illuminated in silver hues, as it displayed the iconic opening date of the museum: 22.2.22.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had referred to the torus-shaped structure as the "most beautiful building on earth".
Spanning an area of 30,000sqm, the museum will open to the public on February 22.
Located in the heart of Dubai, visitors can purchase tickets on the museum's official website: www.motf.ae. Entry tickets are priced at Dh145 per person.
The 77-metre structure features a façade made of stainless steel and glass, consisting of 1,024 panels. The number of panels has its own significance. It represents a basic unit of the digital information storage system of computers, which is a kilobyte, and each kilobyte is equal to 1,024 bytes.
The Arabic script windows cast light into the interior by day and at night illuminate the city's iconic skyline with 14km of energy-saving, resource-efficient LED lights.
Written on the exterior are the words of Sheikh Mohammed.
ALSO READ:
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
Riders are safely secured into the sled, and each sled has access to the braking system
UAE Attractions6 days ago
The 77 metres high architectural marvel sits majestically on the Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE Attractions1 week ago
The calligraphy-inscribed museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Al Barza is the second-largest space in the Presidential Palace and can hold up to 300 guests
UAE Attractions1 week ago
A new campaign has made it easier for travellers to bring their pets along on vacation
UAE Attractions1 week ago
Visitors will enjoy special cultural activities and performances, including fire breathers at Arabian Square Fountain
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
The Burj Khalifa Chinese New Year show will have the vibrance and beauty of past celebratory projections.
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago
Dubai offers adventure seekers a range of stunning locations to camp this season.
UAE Attractions2 weeks ago