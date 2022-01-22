UAE weather: Dust, rough sea alerts issued as strong winds continue

NCM warns of 10-foot waves on Saturday

The National Center of Meteorology issued multiple alerts as strong winds continued to blow over the UAE and its surrounding seas.

In a tweet, the authority warned of winds of up to 60 kmph causing very rough to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf. The Gulf has therefore been put on orange alert until 3.30pm on Saturday

However, waters will be moderate in the Oman Sea.

Dust alerts have also been issued for certain parts of the country as winds cause blowing dust across several areas.

The recent spate of chilly weather is expected to continue with partly cloudy skies.

It will also be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.