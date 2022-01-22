UAE weather: Dust, rough sea alerts issued as strong winds continue

Authorities urge motorists to drive carefully in wet and windy weather.
The National Center of Meteorology issued multiple alerts as strong winds continued to blow over the UAE and its surrounding seas.
In a tweet, the authority warned of winds of up to 60 kmph causing very rough to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf. The Gulf has therefore been put on orange alert until 3.30pm on Saturday
However, waters will be moderate in the Oman Sea.
Dust alerts have also been issued for certain parts of the country as winds cause blowing dust across several areas.
The recent spate of chilly weather is expected to continue with partly cloudy skies.
It will also be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas.
Leave an extra safe distance between you and the vehicle in front and be prepared for any incidents
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
The NCM has forecast more rains in the next few days
Sunday and Monday will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas, says NCM
Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to exercise caution on the roads
Sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
More rain forecast for the weekend and next week
