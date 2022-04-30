UAE weather: Drop in temperature with incoming rainclouds

Police urge motorists to exercise caution and abide by the changing speed limits
Weather1 week ago
Residents can expect a drop in temperature, especially over coastal areas, on Saturday.
The National Center of Meteorology also predicts partly cloudy to cloudy skies owing to the formation of convective rainclouds eastward and over some internal areas.
Moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, especially with convective clouds, will cause blowing dust during the daytime and reduce horizontal visibility.
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
