Eid Al Fitr holidays: Dubai announces revised timings for public parks, recreational sites

Neighbourhood recreational facilities to remain open from 8am to 1am

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 7:12 PM

The Dubai Municipality has announced revised operational timings for public parks and recreational sites in the Emirate. All public parks, including Mushrif National Park, Safa Park, Zaabeel Park, Creek Park and Mamzar Park, will remain open from 8am to 10pm.

However, all residential neighbourhood parks, squares and lakes will remain open from 8am to 12am.

The authority tweeted, “We have updated the operating hours in Dubai Public Parks and entertainment facilities so you can enjoy your time with family and friends during Eid Al Fitr.”

The mountain bike track in Mushrif Park will remain open from 5.45am to 5.45pm. Moreover, ladies’ days in designated parks will be cancelled during the official Eid holiday, from April 30 to May 8.

Here are the timings of other major public recreational sites:

Dubai Frame: 9 am to 9 pm

Quranic Park: 8 am to 10 pm

Glass House and Cave of Miracles: 9 am to 9 pm

Children’s City: 9 am to 7 pm

Dubai Safari Park: 10 am to 6 pm, and 6 pm to 12 am.

Government workers will have a week-long holiday for Eid, while private-sector workers will have holidays from Saturday, April 30, until Tuesday, May 3 or Wednesday, May 4, depending on the start date of Eid.

The UAE moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1443 H, which corresponds to April 30, 2022.

