Long Eid Al Fitr break: Dubai's top 5 budget-friendly staycation destinations

Hotels and resorts across the country have come up with some great deals for the long break to help residents, visitors have a memorable Eid

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 4:26 PM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 5:21 PM

Hotels and resorts across the UAE have come up with some great deals for the long Eid break to help families, visitors have a memorable Eid.

The weather is still not that bad, and with rains expected over the Eid weekend, those who are not travelling out of the country can take advantage of some top staycation deals to chill in the lap of luxury.

Here are some top picks:

1. Park Hyatt Dubai (Dh1245 per person, per night)

Park Hyatt will transport residents to an idyllic haven during Eid. Guests can save up to 30 per cent on their stay and enjoy several other offers and benefits across the resort.

While two adults and two children (six to 12 years) can enjoy daily breakfast at Brasserie du Park, the hotel is also offering 20 per cent discounts on dining at 15 restaurants and bars, with access to the Lagoon Beach (for adults and children aged 16 and above).

Golfers get complimentary access to the driving range and other golf practice facilities (subject to availability).

2. Nikki Beach Resort and Spa Dubai (Dh575 per person per night)

Known for its barefoot luxury atmosphere, guests can spend a day soaking up the sun at the Nikki Beach Resort with their toes in the sand, while gazing over the Pearl Jumeirah coastline.

One can experience a full day of wellness, starting with a 60-minute body massage using Clarins oils, or a facial, followed by a healthy and nutritious two-course lunch at Café Nikki.

For an additional Dh300, guests can complete the day relaxing at the resort with complimentary pool and beach access, including a sun-lounger, towel, and water.

The one-day staycation packages are priced at Dh575 per person, including the spa and lunch. For Dh875 per person, one can avail of the spa, lunch, pool, and beach access.

Guests can also enjoy a lavish meal with starters, a choice of mains and a dessert from the specially curated menu, as fire dancers light up the night for a dinner to remember.

The dinner is priced at Dh435 per person, including a three-course meal with an alcoholic beverage pairing. A three-course dinner with mocktails and soft drinks is for Dh315. Children below 12 will be charged Dh215.

3. Hotel One Central: (Dh470 (plus tax) per person per night)

The 25hours Hotel One Central offers an unconventional mix of contemporary services, quirky rooms, and fresh culinary concepts for Eid. The hotel’s staycation guests can enjoy 25 per cent off the best flexible rate while booking one of the rooms, ranging from bedouin to artist village suites.

The offer includes a daily buffet breakfast and complimentary early check-in from 10am and late check-out at 2pm.

4. bnbme Holiday homes: (Dh5,500-Dh7,500 per villa per night)

Enjoy Eid with the entire family at this four-bedroom villa that also includes a maid’s room and which has five baths. The villa has a private beach, gardens, and a swimming pool for a relaxing Dubai stay. The home can accommodate eight to ten adults. Perfect for sharing with other families. Barbecues can be a treat for the entire family in the backyard, and the front offers a spot to enjoy a bit of kayaking. This beautiful villa on Frond K of the Palm Jumeirah is designed to make you comfortable and be at peace. The villas cost Dh5,500 a night and go up to Dh7,500 per night. The package includes a delicious Eid meal by a private chef.

5. Palazzo Versace Dubai (Dh1,440 per night for two)

Palazzo Versace Dubai has curated an ideal setting for an Eid escape for the whole family with two swimming pools, spa treatments, and exceptional restaurants. The hotel offers a two-day exclusive staycation package inclusive of accommodation in a luxuriously appointed deluxe room, daily breakfast for two adults and spa treatment for two.

Guests can enjoy an indulgent Eid dinner at Hikayat Ramadan Garden or Giardino once during their stay. Those who wish to celebrate with their children are invited to Giardino for a sumptuous buffet-style Eid dinner that they can enjoy indoors in the jungle-inspired settings or outdoors overlooking the magnificent pool and waterfront. The offer is priced at Dh1,440 per night.

